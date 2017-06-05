US official downplays effect of Gulf rift on extremist fight

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop walk on the grounds of Government House in Sydney, where they are meeting for the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations

AUSMIN) Monday, June 5, 2017. The annual meeting brings together the Australian ministers for foreign affairs and for defense with the U.S. secretaries of state and defense, along with senior officials from both portfolios.