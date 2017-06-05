German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak as they walk together before talks in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017. Gabriel is meeting with his Turkish counterpart in an attempt to overcome an impasse over Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base. Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak as they walk together before talks in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017. Gabriel is meeting with his Turkish counterpart in an attempt to overcome an impasse over Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base. Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak as they walk together before talks in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017. Gabriel is meeting with his Turkish counterpart in an attempt to overcome an impasse over Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base. Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo

World

June 05, 2017 4:02 AM

Germany, Turkey to discuss impasse over visiting troops

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Germany's foreign minister is meeting with his Turkish counterpart in an attempt to overcome an impasse over Turkey's refusal to allow German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base.

Turkey blocked the visit to Incirlik Air Base, angered by German authorities' decision to grant asylum to soldiers Turkey accuses of participating in last year's failed coup.

Germany is considering relocating to Jordan some 270 troops stationed at Incirlik with Tornado reconnaissance jets and a refueling plane, part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

Sigmar Gabriel is meeting with Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Monday.

Ties have also been soured by the jailing in Turkey of two German journalists and by German authorities banning planned campaign rallies by Turkish ministers earlier this year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away. 0:57

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away.

View More Video

Nation & World Videos