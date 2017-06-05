UNICEF: 100,000 children in dangerous conditions in Mosul

FILE- In this Friday, March 31, 2017 file photo, children wait as their mother collects food being distributed in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of in Mosul, Iraq. Mosul's children are bearing the brunt of the intensified fight between U.S.-backed government forces and the Islamic State group in the city's western half, the United Nations children's agency warned on Monday, June 5, 2017. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo