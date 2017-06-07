World

June 07, 2017 2:17 AM

Spain's Banco Santander acquires failing Banco Popular

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's Banco Santander says it is acquiring Banco Popular, the troubled lender that lost more than half of its share value over the past week.

In a statement to CNMV, Spain's stock market regulator, Banco Santander said Wednesday that it was paying 1 euro for 100 percent of Banco Popular's shares.

Santander said it would raise around 7 billion euros (US$7.9 billion) to reinforce Popular's balance sheet.

The European Central Bank said this week it believed Banco was "failing or likely to fail."

Popular's non-performing assets were valued in 7.9 billion euros, including 7.2 billion euros for real estate.

Santander estimated that its investment in Popular will generate a 14 percent return by 2020.

