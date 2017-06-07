Turkey rejects US resolution condemning bodyguards' attacks

In this frame grab from video provided by Voice of America, members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington. House Republican and Democratic lawmakers are expected to approve overwhelmingly a resolution that calls for members of Erdogan’s security detail who were involved in the incident to be brought to justice. The vote is slated for Tuesday evening. Voice of America via AP)