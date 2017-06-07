World

June 07, 2017 5:19 AM

Former US official says Russian claims worse than Watergate

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

A former U.S. intelligence official says the Watergate scandal that brought down a president "pales" in comparison with allegations that President Donald Trump's election campaign colluded with Russians.

James Clapper was director of national intelligence until Trump took office in January. He told Australia's National Press Club on Wednesday that the cover-up of a 1972 burglary at the Democratic Party national headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington that ended Richard Nixon's presidency "was a scary time."

But he says the allegations under multiple investigations of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election are more concerning.

Clapper said: "I think (if) you compare the two that Watergate pales really in my view compared to what we're confronting now."

