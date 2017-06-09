Brazil's President Michel Temer attends during ceremony of merit of the naval order, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force Temer from office. There are early hints the judges may absolve the president and his 2014 campaign of illegal contributions.
Brazil's President Michel Temer attends during ceremony of merit of the naval order, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force Temer from office. There are early hints the judges may absolve the president and his 2014 campaign of illegal contributions. Eraldo Peres AP Photo
Brazil's President Michel Temer attends during ceremony of merit of the naval order, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force Temer from office. There are early hints the judges may absolve the president and his 2014 campaign of illegal contributions. Eraldo Peres AP Photo

World

June 09, 2017 6:30 PM

The Latest: Brazil's electoral court keeps Temer in office

The Associated Press
SAO PAULO

The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Brazil's top electoral court has decided to keep embattled President Michel Temer in office.

Judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 against a suit about alleged campaign finance violations that would have annulled what was left of Temer's mandate.

The decision is a much needed victory for Temer, who has faced growing calls that he resign amid a corruption scandal.

The suit was brought after President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, then the vice presidential candidate, won re-election in 2014. Temer took over after Rousseff was removed last year for illegal management of the federal budget.

During four days of deliberations, judges argued about the strength of the evidence and whether recent plea bargains should be included. Some even noted that campaign violations were widespread in the political system, subtly arguing against punishing politicians.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death 2:08

Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death

View More Video

Nation & World Videos