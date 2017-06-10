World

June 10, 2017 5:31 AM

Lavrov: Russia makes efforts to resolve Qatar dispute

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's foreign minister has told his counterpart from Qatar that Moscow will make efforts to try to resolve the escalating crisis between Qatar and several Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain this week cut ties to Qatar, accusing the country of tolerating or even encouraging support for extremist groups, including al-Qaida's Syria branch.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Moscow Saturday.

Lavrov said in opening remarks that "We maintain contacts with the majority of the participants in ongoing processes. ... Everything that Russia can do with consent, with the interest of the parties involved, we will try to undertake."

