World

June 13, 2017 1:21 AM

Official: Small blast at British base police HQ in Cyprus

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A British spokesman in Cyprus says an explosion at the police headquarters of a U.K. military base has slightly injured one policeman and caused minor structural damage.

Kristian Gray said Tuesday that authorities are treating the pre-dawn explosion at Dhekelia Garrison near Cyprus' southeastern coast as a criminal matter.

Gray said authorities are investigating what caused the explosion and cannot provide further details immediately.

Britain retained two military bases after the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Belleville girl competes on Food Network 2:13

Belleville girl competes on Food Network

View More Video

Nation & World Videos