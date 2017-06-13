World

June 13, 2017 6:41 AM

Chechen who arranged Politkovskaya killing dies in prison

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The man convicted of organizing the 2006 killing of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya has died in prison.

Russian news agencies on Tuesday cited corrections officials as saying Lom-Ali Gaitukayev died on Saturday at a prison hospital in the Vologda region. No cause was stated for his death, but the reports quoted his lawyers as saying he had suffered a chronic illness. His age was not stated.

Politkovskaya, a strong critic of President Vladimir Putin and of Russia's actions in the wars in Chechnya, was shot to death in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building.

Gaitukayev and four other Chechens were convicted in the killing in 2011. Prosecutors said Gaitukayev arranged logistics of the killing at the order of unidentified figures, and he was sentenced to life.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license 1:38

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license

View More Video

Nation & World Videos