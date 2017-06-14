World

June 14, 2017 12:36 AM

Feud heats up between Singapore premier, siblings

The Associated Press
SINGAPORE

A lengthy tussle has heated between Singapore's prime minister and his siblings over the last wishes of their father, the founding leader of the city-state.

The feud offers a rare glimpse into cracks in the prominent family after the death of Lee Kuan Yew, who led Singapore with an iron grip for more than three decades.

Lee died a widower in 2015. Much of the family feud is centered around his will directing to have his house demolished instead of being turned into a museum or heritage site.

All three children, including his eldest son and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, have publicly supported this. But in a fresh statement, two siblings accused Lee of privately working against their father's will to "enhance his political capital."

