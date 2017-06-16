The Latest: Alabama woman says grandson phoned from US ship

In this March 7, 2017, the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald DDG 62) launches a missile from the aft missile deck during Multisail 17, a training exercise designed to improve interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces, in the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy destroyer has collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the U.S. military said, and there have been injuries. In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.