World

June 17, 2017 4:55 AM

UN: Growing threat from African rebels after US ends pursuit

The Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda

The United Nations is warning of a growing threat from an African rebel group led by one of the world's most wanted men after the United States and Uganda gave up their pursuit.

The report by the U.N. humanitarian agency says dozens of rebels with the Lord's Resistance Army briefly kidnapped 61 civilians in northern Congo earlier this month.

The report also says the situation has "gravely deteriorated" in northern Congo's Garamba National Park since the end of regional military efforts against the LRA.

The U.S. and Uganda earlier this year ended military efforts to eliminate the rebel group and capture leader Joseph Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

The U.S. and Uganda have said the LRA was shrunken and neutralized.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet 2:07

Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

View More Video

Nation & World Videos