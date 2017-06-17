Colombia: Bombing at mall kills 3, including French woman

A woman is evacuated on a gurney after an explosion at the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Authorities reported one woman was killed and 11 people injured. Authorities' attention immediately focused on the country's largest still active rebel group, the National Liberation Army, or ELN, which in February claimed responsibility for a bombing near Bogota's bullring that killed one police officer and injured 20 other people. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo