Journalists in Pakistan under fire from many sides

In this Monday, June 12, 2017 photo, Pakistani journalist Rana Tanveer rests at a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. Tanveer had just taken his family to safety after radical Islamists spray painted death threats on his door when a car smashed into his motorcycle and sped away sending him to hospital. Rights groups say journalists in Pakistan are under escalating attacks as from multiple directions. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo