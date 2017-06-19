Russian diplomat condemns US for downing Syrian fighter jet

FILE - This April 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF) shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq said in a written statement that a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 on Sunday, June 18, after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. The shootdown was near the Syrian town of Tabqa.