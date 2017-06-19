Portugal, a country helplessly prone to forest fires

Zulmira, 56, talks to her daughter on a mobile phone by the side of a burnt road in Casal de Alge, outside the village of Figueiro dos Vinhos central Portugal, Monday, June 19, 2017. More than 2,000 firefighters in Portugal battled Monday to contain major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people, while authorities came under mounting criticism for not doing more to prevent the tragedy. Paulo Duarte AP Photo