Hiring: A nanny to watch two children – and an unspecified number of ghosts

It’s listed as a lovely, spacious, historic property, with a “friendly family of four” with two children. The parents are looking for a live-in nanny, and they’re willing to pay about $63,000 per year for a person willing to do the job long-term.
The catch? Apparently, the house is haunted.
The parents, who live in the Scottish Borders in Scotland, listed the position on a United Kingdom childcare website. The posting says the two children are 5 and 7, and the parents are both busy professionals who sometimes have to travel or work nights.
“Duties would include preparing breakfast, getting the children ready for school, dropping off and picking up from school and assisting after school, including helping with homework and getting them ready for bed,” the job posting says. It adds that the nanny would be given 28 vacation days in addition to regular holidays and a “comfortable room” with a private bathroom and kitchen.
But for those considering a relocation to Scotland, the end of the ad might give you pause. The family was told the home was haunted when they bought it, but they decided to “keep our minds open.”
“Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving,” the posting says. “This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children. We haven’t personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we’ve been out of the house, but we're happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it's important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person.”
Richard Conway, CEO of the childcare website, told the Telegraph that employees were originally “skeptical” of the ad, but they confirmed it was real.
The posting got a lot of attention that seems to have helped the parents: An update to the post said they had more than 2,000 submissions to go through now, and more than a few supportive messages.
“It has been a difficult time for us recently and the number of applicants and messages offering support and help are hugely appreciated,” the update says.
