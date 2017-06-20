This Nov. 2016 photo shows a tribute from the Ice House drive-thru liquor store in Houston, Texas to 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, who died along with two other Green Berets in a Jordanian air base on Nov. 4, 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear.
This Nov. 2016 photo shows a tribute from the Ice House drive-thru liquor store in Houston, Texas to 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, who died along with two other Green Berets in a Jordanian air base on Nov. 4, 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear. AP photo courtesy of James Moriarty)
World

June 20, 2017 8:15 AM

Jordan court told of heavy fire in killing of 3 US troops

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

A crime scene investigator has told a military court that a convoy carrying American troops came under heavy fire at the gate of a Jordanian base, including from inside a guard house.

The investigator testified Tuesday in the murder trial of a Jordanian soldier who has been accused of killing three U.S. military trainers at entrance to the base in November.

The investigator says multiple rounds were fired from two M-16 assault rifles, and that some of the cartridges were found inside the guard house.

The guard house was a few feet from the convoy's first car whose driver and passenger were killed instantly.

Jordanian troops have testified that the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, was in the guard house before firing took place.

The defendant has pleaded "not guilty."

  Comments  

