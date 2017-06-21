World

June 21, 2017 1:54 AM

French press: 2 more government ministers resign

The Associated Press
PARIS

The French press reports that two more French government ministers, including the minister of justice, are targeted in possible probes and have resigned, following on the heels of the defense minister.

Justice Minister Francois Bayrou and European Minister Marielle de Sarnez told the French press on Wednesday that they are leaving the government to allow newly elected President Emmanuel Macron to push his goal of cleaning up politics.

Bayrou has long headed the small centrist party called MODEM and de Sarnez was his top collaborator.

Like the ex-defense minister, Sylvie Goulard, they could be subjects of investigations over the use of parliamentary assistants who were improperly paid.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 3:24

Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents

View More Video