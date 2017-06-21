German chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after writing in the book of condolences for the former German chancellor Helmut Kohl at the Christian Democratic Party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2017. Helmut Kohl passed away at the age of 87 on June 16. 2017.
German chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after writing in the book of condolences for the former German chancellor Helmut Kohl at the Christian Democratic Party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2017. Helmut Kohl passed away at the age of 87 on June 16. 2017. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld
German chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after writing in the book of condolences for the former German chancellor Helmut Kohl at the Christian Democratic Party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2017. Helmut Kohl passed away at the age of 87 on June 16. 2017. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld

World

June 21, 2017 7:02 AM

Germany's Kohl to be honored by Macron, Clinton at EU event

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and former U.S. President Bill Clinton are expected to address a memorial service for ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Kohl, who spearheaded Germany's reunification and was an architect of the euro, died Friday at 87. He's being honored with an official European memorial event, a first for the European Union, at the European Parliament on July 1.

Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said Wednesday Kohl's coffin will be covered in an EU flag during the event in Strasbourg, France. It will then be flown across the border in a German police helicopter, and draped with a German flag.

A requiem Mass and military send-off are planned at the cathedral in Speyer, in Kohl's home region, where he will be buried.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 3:24

Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents

View More Video