Video of mom demanding a white doctor for her son has Canada outraged – and worried

Footage of a woman requesting a "white doctor without brown teeth" at a clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, has caused controversy. The woman says "being white in this country, I should just shoot myself," before being confronted over her behavior and language by other people at the clinic. YouTube/Hitesh Bhardwaj via Storyful

twitter email Footage of a woman requesting a “white doctor without brown teeth” at a clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, has caused controversy. The woman says “being white in this country, I should just shoot myself,” before being confronted over her behavior and language by other people at the clinic. YouTube/Hitesh Bhardwaj via Storyful

