June 22, 2017 2:27 AM

Turkey, Saudi Arabia to try to reduce tensions over Qatar

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the new crown prince, during which they agreed to "increase efforts" to end tensions in the region related to the dispute with Qatar.

A statement from officials in Erdogan's office says he called the Saudi royals late Wednesday to congratulate them on the appointment of prince Mohammed bin Salman as the new crown prince.

Erdogan has strongly backed Qatar in the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations that cut off relations with Doha after accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Turkey's parliament passed legislation permitting the deployment of troops to a Turkish military base in Qatar.

Turkey's NTV television said a contingent of 25 soldiers will depart for Doha on Thursday.

