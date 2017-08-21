He robbed a gas station at knifepoint. Then he tried again. And again, police say

A gas station in Winnipeg, Canada, was robbed at knifepoint last Friday afternoon. The following day, it was robbed again. And just a few hours later, it was robbed for a third time.
Now, authorities have arrested the man they say is responsible for those three robberies — and a fourth one at a nearby drug store.
That means Darryl Joseph Desjarlais, the man who police arrested for the crimes, allegedly conducted four robberies in two days with nothing more than a knife and stubborn perseverance.
The first robbery came Friday afternoon, according to the Toronto Sun, when a knife-wielding suspect that police say is Desjarlais stole money from the Winnipeg gas station at around 1:30 p.m.
For the remainder of Friday, there weren’t any more robberies from the knife-wielding suspect.
The same can’t be said for the following day.
It started at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect entered the same gas station, again wielding a knife. He did not leave with money, according to CBC News. Four hours later, a nearby drugstore was also robbed at knifepoint — but again no money was stolen.
Just 15 minutes after the botched drugstore robbery, the suspect entered the gas station for the third time in two days. He threatened an employee with a knife, but — once again — left without any money.
Police located and arrested Desjarlais shortly after the fourth robbery attempt, which came just 20 minutes after an identification unit had left the gas station.
It was something that Winnipeg police spokesman Jay Murray called “very uncommon.”
“Within 20 minutes of police leaving that gas station it was robbed again,” he said.
Each time Desjarlais robbed a store, he switched up his clothing to conceal his identity, police say. But by the third robbery, the gas station clerks could tell it was the same person.
He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of robbery and possession of a weapon, according to the Toronto Sun.
Desjarlais is known to have a history of robberies, Murray said.
“I’m not sure why this individual chose to do what he did,” Murray said, “but it’s another person that we’re glad to have taken off the streets.”
