Chinese activist on trial accused of inciting subversion

FILE - In this May 2, 2012, file photo, human rights activist Jiang Tianyong speaks to journalists outside a hospital after his failed attempt to see blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng who is believed to be seeking treatment in Beijing, China. Jiang detained in connection with a sweeping crackdown on lawyers and activists stood trial Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 on charges of subversion of state power. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo