Mattis: IS militants caught in Iraq-Syria military vise

In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands as he waits for Netherlands Minister of Defense Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert during an enhanced honor cordon at the Pentagon in Washington. U.S. As Mattis arrived in Baghdad Tuesday, he said says Islamic State militants are caught in a military vise that will squeeze them from both ends of the Euphrates River valley that bisects Iraq and Syria. Alex Brandon AP Photo