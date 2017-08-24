His seat was wet and smelled like urine. It was just the start of an 11-hour flight

It’s no secret that long airplane rides can stink — but for one British man, his 11-hour flight was literally odorous.
Andrew Wilkinson, a 39-year-old from London, told the Mirror that he was forced to sit in a urine-soaked seat for an entire 11-hour flight from Heathrow to Cape Town.
At first, Wilkinson said he didn’t believe his seat was drenched in someone else’s pee.
“I got to my seat and saw that there was a wet patch; it was about the size of two decks of cards laid side by side,” he said to the Mirror. “At first, I thought it was water but the smell was so distinct it could only have been urine.”
When he told a British Airways stewardess about the damp and pungent seat, Wilkinson said that she simply gave him toilet seat wipes and didn’t provide any further assistance.
“I told the stewardess and she smelt it and agreed it was wee,” he said. “She said: ‘Sorry about that.’ Then she went to the toilet and brought me seat wipes and told me to clean it up myself.”
Wilkinson said he asked the stewardess to move him into a business class seat — but that she declined, saying, “You are going to work me hard on this flight, aren’t you?”
NEWS British Airways passenger to Johannesburg claims he had to sit in a urine-soaked seat for 11 hours https://t.co/aqUOX0HflQ pic.twitter.com/mZsf0hrDFi— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) August 23, 2017
It was an experience that Wilkinson paid around $1,500 for, according to The Sun.
“It was awful,” he said. “By the end of the flight, I could feel it seeping into my jeans.”
A spokesperson for British Airways told The Sun that they were “very concerned” about the news and have reached out to Wilkinson to “apologize and make amends.”
“The cleanliness of our aircraft is of the utmost importance to us and our planes are cleaned thoroughly after every flight,” the spokesperson said. “We also perform frequent spot checks to make sure our cleaners are maintaining our high standards.”
Wilkinson said British Airways gave him 5,000 frequent flyer points, which the Mirror wrote is enough for a short trip to Paris.
But he still isn’t happy.
“I just do not think that is a good enough compensation for sitting in someone else’s wee for over 11 hours,” he said.
