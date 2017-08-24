Luxury cars, a Michelin-star chef and $130,000: Applications pour in for nanny job

The perks of a nanny job posting have attracted international attention, but the employers are asking that only people who meet their very specific qualifications apply.
“There have been over 300 applications to date and only a small handful meet the specific requirements and criteria clearly stipulated in the advert below,” reads an update on the job listing, posted on a United Kingdom childcare website. “If you do not have ALL the necessary qualifications, skills and experience for the role then we would politely request that you do not even bother making an application as it is a waste of our time and yours.”
Those qualifications are likely only applicable to a few people – the family is looking for a candidate willing to work six days per week with their four children and have 15 years of nanny experience, no children of their own, a degree in child psychology, a clean United Kingdom driver’s license and preferably training in self-defense. The family requires the candidate not do any drugs or binge drink in his or her free time.
“I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding,” the ad poster admits. “Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision, even when they are with their teachers.”
So why are so many people applying? There are some great perks to the job, especially if you like travel.
The salary alone is about $130,000 per year, but that’s just the beginning. The family has four houses – in Atlanta, London, Cape Town and Barbados – and expects the nanny to fly with them to all residences. International travel might happen as often as three times per week.
The family also prefers the nanny eat with the children, with meals cooked by a Michelin-star chef, though it “isn’t mandatory.” They also have multiple luxury cars, including a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati that the nanny would be allowed to use.
The four children are between the ages of 2 and 15.
Many wondered who the family is, but even if you qualified for the position you would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to the ad.
