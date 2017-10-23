A Palestinian rides a bicycle past a monument commemorating the late Saddam Hussein in the West Bank city of Qalqiliya. Arabic reads "God is great, long live the nation, Palestine and Iraq, the Lord of the era's martyrs Saddam Hussein."
World

Palestinian activists build monument to Saddam Hussein

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:52 AM

QALQILIYA, West Bank

Palestinian activists have built a monument to the late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in the West Bank.

The monument, showing a portrait of Saddam in a bowler hat and pointing a rifle in the air, was erected last week in the town of Qalqiliya.

A small faction called the Arab Liberation Front built the structure, but the city's governor, a member of the ruling Fatah movement, was among those in attendance at last week's opening ceremony.

The Qalqiliya municipality declined comment.

Saddam is popular with Palestinians because he fired several dozen Scud missiles at Israel during the 1991 Gulf War. He was toppled in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and executed three years later.

The Arab Liberation Front has built Saddam monuments in several other Palestinian towns.

