Funeral for Thai king a 5-day marathon of intense solemnity

In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo, customers are reflected in a mirror while buying black clothing in honor of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. The exactingly planned five-day funeral for Bhumibol will be governed by strict protocols for how the public and media conduct themselves that are as much about honoring the late king as they are about controlling a delicate political moment. Formal dress requirements that are typical for close quarters contact with members of the royal family include a prohibition on earrings, beards or mustaches for men, and unnatural hair coloring for women. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo