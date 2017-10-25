Official: Taliban fighters storm Afghan army post, kill 9

Afghan officials say Taliban fighters have stormed a security post, killing nine soldiers in a western province.
Spokesman for the governor of Farah province Mohammad Naser Mehri said Wednesday the militants stormed a security post killing nine soldiers and wounding four other soldiers.
The attack took place Tuesday night in Pusht Road district. The intense, four-hour gun battle included the use of artillery against the army.
Mehri says Afghan war planes were deployed and 17 Taliban fighters were killed.
On Thursday, a Taliban attack on a military compound left 43 soldiers lead in southern Kandahar province.
Intense fighting between the Taliban and the Islamic State group in northern Jawzjan province left six IS fighters and 42 Taliban fighters dead, according to Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani, the provincial chief of police.
He said the IS launched an attack on Taliban positions in several locations, capturing several areas and villages from the Taliban in two districts. He said the fighting took place on Monday and Tuesday.
Jawzjani said the number of IS fighters in the two districts of Khush Tipa and Darzab is about 400.
