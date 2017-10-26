FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, Montenegrin police officers escort a man suspected of planning armed attacks after the parliamentary vote, in Podgorica, Montenegro. A key witness in the trial of 14 suspected plotters to topple Montenegro's government has directly implicated an alleged Russian secret service operative in organizing the coup attempt.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, Montenegrin police officers escort a man suspected of planning armed attacks after the parliamentary vote, in Podgorica, Montenegro. A key witness in the trial of 14 suspected plotters to topple Montenegro's government has directly implicated an alleged Russian secret service operative in organizing the coup attempt. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, Montenegrin police officers escort a man suspected of planning armed attacks after the parliamentary vote, in Podgorica, Montenegro. A key witness in the trial of 14 suspected plotters to topple Montenegro's government has directly implicated an alleged Russian secret service operative in organizing the coup attempt. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo

World

Witness implicates Russian suspect in Montenegro coup plot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 6:34 AM

PODGORICA, Montenegro

A key witness in the trial of 14 suspected plotters to topple Montenegro's government has directly implicated an alleged Russian secret service operative in organizing the coup attempt.

Witness Aleksandar Sindjelic testified Thursday that the Russian, Eduard Shishmakov, gave him money to organize some 500 people to trigger disturbances in the capital, Podgorica, on the day of last year's parliamentary election.

The 14 defendants, mostly Serbs, are charged with "creating a criminal organization" with the aim of undermining Montenegro's constitutional order and thwarting the pro-Western government's bid to join NATO.

Two Russians are additionally charged with terrorism. The pair, identified as Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, allegedly coordinated the Oct. 16 coup attempt from neighboring Serbia. They were allowed to leave Serbia for Russia and are being tried in absentia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video