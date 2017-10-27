FILE - A May 5, 2011 file photo of the Russian helicopter in the hanger of the Russian helicopter base at Kapp Heer, Barentsburg, Svalbard which has fallen into the sea off Svalbard, an Arctic archipelago that belongs to Norway, with eight people on board. The rescue service for northern Norway says the helicopter was en route to Barentsburg, Svalbard's second largest settlement, from the Russian settlement of Pyramiden.
FILE - A May 5, 2011 file photo of the Russian helicopter in the hanger of the Russian helicopter base at Kapp Heer, Barentsburg, Svalbard which has fallen into the sea off Svalbard, an Arctic archipelago that belongs to Norway, with eight people on board. The rescue service for northern Norway says the helicopter was en route to Barentsburg, Svalbard's second largest settlement, from the Russian settlement of Pyramiden. NTB scanpix via AP Birger Amundsen
FILE - A May 5, 2011 file photo of the Russian helicopter in the hanger of the Russian helicopter base at Kapp Heer, Barentsburg, Svalbard which has fallen into the sea off Svalbard, an Arctic archipelago that belongs to Norway, with eight people on board. The rescue service for northern Norway says the helicopter was en route to Barentsburg, Svalbard's second largest settlement, from the Russian settlement of Pyramiden. NTB scanpix via AP Birger Amundsen

World

Norway uses submarine in Russian helicopter search

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:59 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Norwegian rescue officials say they are using a remote-controlled submarine to locate a Russian helicopter with eight people on board that went down into the frigid sea off Svalbard, an Arctic archipelago belonging to Norway.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centers for northern Norway said in a statement Friday the overnight search "has so far given no results."

The Mi-8 helicopter went down near the settlement of Barentsburg on Thursday. The aircraft was carrying five crew members and three staff members from Russia's Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

Svalbard is more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Norway's mainland.

Barentsburg is a Russian coal-mining town of about 500 people. Under a 1920 treaty, Norway has sovereignty over the archipelago but other signatory countries have rights to exploit its natural resources.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video