Thai officials hug as smoke rises from the royal crematorium of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, early Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The funeral for Bhumibol takes place over five days and began Wednesday with his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, performing Buddhist merit-making rites before chanting monks and officials in immaculate white uniforms.
Thai officials hug as smoke rises from the royal crematorium of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, early Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The funeral for Bhumibol takes place over five days and began Wednesday with his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, performing Buddhist merit-making rites before chanting monks and officials in immaculate white uniforms. Wason Wanichakorn AP Photo
Thai officials hug as smoke rises from the royal crematorium of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, early Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The funeral for Bhumibol takes place over five days and began Wednesday with his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, performing Buddhist merit-making rites before chanting monks and officials in immaculate white uniforms. Wason Wanichakorn AP Photo

World

Thai king's charred bones bathed before enshrinement

Associated Press

October 27, 2017 5:05 AM

BANGKOK

The charred remains of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej have been transferred to spiritually significant locations for Buddhist rites that prepare them to be enshrined on the final day of an elaborate funeral that has transfixed the nation.

Smoke rose just before midnight from the ornate crematorium built in the year since Bhumibol died aged 88, signaling his cremation had taken place following hours of spectacular funeral processions broadcast worldwide.

On Friday morning, his son King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over a religious ceremony to move Bhumibol's remains to the Grand Palace and Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok's historic royal quarter to receive monks' blessings.

Thai television broadcast pictures of Vajiralongkorn bathing Bhumibol's charred bones and placing them in golden reliquary urns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video