Tropical Storm Selma threatens El Salvador, neighbors

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:04 AM

MEXICO CITY

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Selma has formed off the coast of Central America and is heading toward El Salvador.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Selma is located about 210 miles (335 kilometers) south of San Salvador, the nation's capital. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is heading northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

The center says Selma is expected to dump heavy rains over El Salvador and parts of Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, threatening possible flash floods and landslides.

A tropical storm warning was in effect Friday for the entire coast of El Salvador. Selma was forecast to make landfall Saturday.

