Kenyan streets calm, but political standoff unresolved

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 4:21 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan opposition areas are calm a day after the country's election commission postponed voting in four restive counties where deadly clashes between police and protesters have occurred.

The streets of Kisumu, Kenya's third-largest city and an opposition stronghold, as well as several Nairobi slums are quiet on Saturday. However, political uncertainty persists after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the repeat presidential election on Thursday.

The election commission had delayed voting in four out of Kenya's 47 counties until Saturday because of violence. This new postponement is "until further notice" because of concerns for the safety of election workers.

Thursday's election was a rerun of the Aug. 8 vote that was nullified by the Supreme Court because of irregularities. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the earlier election.

