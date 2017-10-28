World

Syria rejects report blaming it for chemical weapons attack

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 7:40 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

Syria's government has categorically rejected a report by experts from the U.N. and the chemical weapons watchdog blaming its government for a sarin nerve gas attack that killed over 90 people last spring.

In a statement Saturday, it says the report was a result of U.S. instructions to exert more political pressure on Syria, describing it as a "forgery."

"This report and the one that preceded it are falsifications of the truth," said the statement.

The attack in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun in April sparked outrage around the world and a U.S. strike days later on the Shayrat air base, from which Washington said the attack had been launched. Syria's government has denied involvement.

But the investigators' new report says experts are "confident" Damascus was behind the strike.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video