World

Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 13 police

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 4:47 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban killed 13 police in an attack on a checkpoint early Sunday in the northern Kunduz province, an official said.

Hayatullah Ameri, chief of the Khan Abad district, near where the attack took place, says only one policeman escaped the battle alive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Kunduz is a breadbasket region that borders Tajikistan to the north and sits on a major crossroad in the country.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

A wave of attacks this month targeting security forces across the country has killed more than 200 people. On Saturday, at least nine policemen were killed in separate Taliban attacks on their checkpoints in the Ghazni province.

