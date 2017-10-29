World

Israeli official: US pressure delays Jerusalem bill

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 3:47 AM

JERUSALEM

An official close to Israel's prime minister says a vote to link West Bank settlements to Jerusalem is stalled due to U.S. concerns.

David Bitan, the Likud party's parliamentary whip and a close Netanyahu ally, told Army Radio the vote set for Sunday is delayed because "there is American pressure claiming this is annexation."

He said it will take time to clarify the bill to the U.S.

The law stops short of annexing West Bank territory to Israel, and its practical implications are unclear. It says the communities will be considered "daughter municipalities" of Jerusalem.

The international community is widely opposed to settlement construction. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged restraint as his administration tries to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

