World

Iraqi Kurdish leader to devolve powers after thorny vote

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:04 AM

IRBIL, Iraq

A Kurdish official says the president of self-ruled Kurdish region, Masoud Barzani, has informed parliament that he'll not stay in office as his term expires Nov. 1 in the wake of a controversial vote on independence from Iraq.

Barzani's senior assistant, Hemin Hawrami, told The Associated Press Sunday that the president also asked the parliament in a letter read to lawmakers to devolve his powers between the Kurdish prime minister, Parliament and the judiciary.

Hawrami adds that Barzani's decision not to hold the office is pending approval from the Shura council, which could give him the mandate to continue to hold the post until elections are held. Kurdish presidential elections originally scheduled for July were moved to November, and no political parties have yet submitted candidates to run against Barzani.

