World

Iran asks UN nuclear chief to confirm it still follows deal

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:08 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's president has asked the United Nations nuclear chief to confirm it still adheres to the nuclear deal with world powers after President Donald Trump refused to re-certify the accord.

A statement Sunday from President Hassan Rouhani's office quoted him as telling Yukiya Amano that Iran's adherence to the deal "has been complete and remarkable."

Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, met with Iranian officials during his visit Sunday in Tehran.

Rouhani described the nuclear deal "as an important achievement ... and we must consolidate this important international commitment with full cooperation."

Trump's refusal to recertify the deal has sent the agreement to the U.S. Congress.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video