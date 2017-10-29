USS Ashland, carrying two women who were rescued after months at sea on their storm-damaged sailboat, arrives at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The U.S. Navy ship arrived at the American Navy base, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan. Tasha Fuiava, left on top, and Jennifer Appel, second left on top, are seen.
USS Ashland, carrying two women who were rescued after months at sea on their storm-damaged sailboat, arrives at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The U.S. Navy ship arrived at the American Navy base, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan. Tasha Fuiava, left on top, and Jennifer Appel, second left on top, are seen. Ken Moritsugu AP Photo
USS Ashland, carrying two women who were rescued after months at sea on their storm-damaged sailboat, arrives at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The U.S. Navy ship arrived at the American Navy base, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan. Tasha Fuiava, left on top, and Jennifer Appel, second left on top, are seen. Ken Moritsugu AP Photo

World

The Latest: Rescued sailors effusive in thanks to Navy ship

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 9:16 PM

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

The Latest on the rescue of two sailors lost nearly six months in the Pacific (all times local):

11 a.m.

Two sailors rescued after nearly six months lost at sea were effusive in their thanks to the crew of the ship that picked them up in the Pacific.

Tasha Fuiava said everyone she's talked to on the USS Ashland has been open-hearted and has seemed to become "my new best friend."

Jennifer Appel said in remarks the Navy shared on Sunday that she and Fuiava were honored to be on the ship and grateful for all the crew had done for them. "The open arms you guys have for us is top notch."

The Ashland docked Monday at a base in Okinawa, Japan, five days after rescuing the sailors and their two dogs from their damaged sailboat.

___

10 a.m.

A U.S. Navy ship carrying two sailors from Hawaii after it rescued them in the Pacific has docked at an American Navy base in Okinawa, Japan.

The USS Ashland arrived Monday at White Beach Naval Facility, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava had left Honolulu on May 3 for what was supposed to be an 18-day trip to Tahiti.

Upon the ship's arrival, the women could be seen standing on the bridgeway with the commanding officer and others about six stories high at the top of the ship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video