FILE - In this file photo dated Aug. 18, 2017, British International Trade Minister Mark Garnier, who has been caught up in the Westminster sexism storm, it is announced Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. Britain’s Cabinet Office will investigate allegations made against Garnier by his former secretary Caroline Edmondson, as published in newspaper reports Sunday, that he breached conduct rules by asking his secretary to buy sex toys. PA via AP Tim Goode

World

May calls for changes in handling UK sex harassment cases

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 5:03 AM

LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for changes in the way Parliament handles allegations of inappropriate behavior as she responds to suggestions that dozens of lawmakers are guilty of sexual harassment.

May wrote to House of Commons speaker John Bercow to complain that the current disciplinary procedure "does not have the required teeth," because members of Parliament don't have to follow it.

May says it is "vital that staff and the public have confidence in Parliament and resolving this employment irregularity on a cross-party basis can play an important role in this."

The issue is likely to be discussed in the House of Commons on Monday after Conservative Party lawmaker Anna Soubry asked for the leader of the house to make a statement on the complaints process.

  Comments  

