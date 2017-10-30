World

Iran says talks unlikely without change in US behavior

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:05 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran says talks with the United States are unlikely without a "fundamental change" in American behavior.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told reporters Monday that any future negotiations were unlikely "considering the policies taken by (President Donald) Trump."

Then-president Barack Obama held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, in 2013, the highest level contact since 1979. U.S. and Iranian diplomats met frequently in the lead-up to the 2015 nuclear accord.

Trump has taken a harder line toward Iran, portraying it as a regional menace.

Ghasemi said that at the U.N. General Assembly last month, "some people close to Mr. Trump requested and expressed his willingness for a meeting with Rouhani." He said Rouhani declined.

The White House said reports that Trump requested a meeting were false.

