World

Claim planned to keep power, water at Australia's PNG center

Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:05 PM

SYDNEY

As Australia moves to close its detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, lawyers are set to file a legal claim for the asylum seekers who want to continue living there.

Food and utilities were set to be shut off Tuesday under a closure agreement between Australia and Papua New Guinea. The 600 detainees are set to be moved to three locations nearby but fear for their safety after threats of violence from locals.

The legal application Papua New Guinea lawyer Ben Lomai is expected to file Tuesday would seek to ensure utilities will still be provided.

An Australian lawyer on the case, Greg Barns, says the claim seeks to ensure detainees "don't have those constitutional rights breached."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video