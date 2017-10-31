World

Legislator sued for calling Turkey leader 'fascist dictator'

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:13 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish state television says a lawyer for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a criminal complaint against an opposition legislator for calling Turkey's leader a "fascist dictator."

Lawmaker Bulent Tezcan, who is the spokesman for the main opposition party, made the comments in a town in northwest Turkey on Monday, to support a local mayor who was questioned by authorities for reportedly calling Erdogan a "dictator."

TRT television says Erdogan's lawyer filed a complaint on Tuesday, accusing Tezcan of insulting the president — a crime that is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Erdogan has filed similar complaints against close to 2,000 people before withdrawing them after last year's failed coup as a goodwill gesture.

Critics say Turkey has taken an authoritarian turn under Erdogan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video