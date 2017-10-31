World

Officials: Mortar shell kills 4 civilians in Egypt's Sinai

Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:42 AM

EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian security officials say four civilians have been killed when a mortar shell hit their tractor in the turbulent northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

The officials say a fifth civilian was wounded in Tuesday's attack in el-Arish, Sinai's largest city on the Mediterranean coast. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

Mortar shells fired by militants frequently kill or wound civilians in el-Arish.

Egypt has been battling militants in Sinai for years in an insurgency that intensified after the military's 2013 ouster of an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.

The insurgency is led by a local affiliate of the extremist Islamic State group.

Egypt is also facing a growing number of attacks by militants in its Western Desert.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video