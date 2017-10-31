World

Rights groups criticize 'inhuman' Dutch terror jails

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:13 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Two international rights organizations are criticizing the Dutch government for detaining people convicted or suspected of terror offenses in "inhuman conditions" at two top-security prison units.

Amnesty International and the Open Society Justice Initiative said in a 60-page report published Tuesday that detainees are routinely confined to their individual cells for between 19 and 22 hours each day and guards, "routinely and frequently administer full-nudity body searches that are invasive and humiliating."

Doutje Lettinga, of Amnesty International Netherlands, says in a statement that measures used at the units "can unnecessarily isolate and humiliate people" and violate the Netherlands' human rights obligations.

The report is based on interviews with people including 19 ex-detainees.

The Security and Justice Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

