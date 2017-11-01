AP Interview: Activist: China rise means trade trumps rights

World

Young Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong warns that China's rise means human rights are in increasingly greater danger of being overshadowed globally by business interests.

He was responding Wednesday to questions about his expectations for an upcoming Asian tour by President Donald Trump, who will visit China and four other countries.

The 21-year-old is out on bail while he appeals a prison sentence related to his involvement in massive 2014 pro-democracy protests.

In an interview with The Associated Press, he says "business interests override human rights." He says "it unfortunately seems to be a common trend in the world" under rising China.

Wong has also urged the U.S. and other Western countries to pay closer attention to China's growing clout, saying it could impact stability in Asia.

