World

Voters force referendum on new communication tapping law

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:04 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

An advisory referendum will be held in the Netherlands next year on a law giving intelligence agencies sweeping new powers to tap electronic communications, the Dutch electoral commission announced Wednesday.

The commission said that 384,126 citizens signed a valid request for the referendum, easily surpassing the 300,000 threshold necessary to put the new law to a public vote. The referendum will likely be held March 21 next year at the same time as municipal elections.

However, some government lawmakers have said this week they plan to push ahead with the law, which has yet to come into force, arguing that it helps intelligence agencies in their counterterrorism efforts.

Opponents argue that the new law — which has been approved by both houses of the Dutch parliament — breaches civil liberties by granting authorities a virtual "dragnet" to tap into electronic communications of far more people than only terror suspects or threats to national security.

It will be the second time the Netherlands has held such a referendum. Last year, voters rejected Dutch ratification of a European Union pact with Ukraine.

The government signed off on the pact anyway after gaining written assurances that were intended to address voters' fears, including that it could lead to EU membership for Ukraine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video